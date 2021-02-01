Short Interest in Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOF) Rises By 30.3%

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 960,400 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the December 31st total of 737,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9,604.0 days.

OTCMKTS BGAOF remained flat at $$21.62 during trading hours on Monday. Proximus has a 52-week low of $18.37 and a 52-week high of $28.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.25.

Proximus Company Profile

Proximus PLC, a telecommunication and ICT company, provides telephony, Internet, television, and network-based ICT services to the residential, enterprise, and public customers in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business Unit (CBU), Enterprise Business Unit (EBU), Wholesale Unit (WU), Technology Unit (TEC), International Carrier Services (ICS), and Staff and Support (S&S) segments.

