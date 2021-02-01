Short Interest in Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOF) Rises By 30.3%

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 960,400 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the December 31st total of 737,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9,604.0 days.
OTCMKTS BGAOF remained flat at $$21.62 during trading hours on Monday. Proximus has a 52-week low of $18.37 and a 52-week high of $28.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.25.
Proximus Company Profile
