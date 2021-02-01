Short Interest in Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) Decreases By 26.9%

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,541,700 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the December 31st total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 223.4 days.

Shares of Renesas Electronics stock traded down $0.48 on Monday, hitting $11.46. 1,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,847. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.27. Renesas Electronics has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $13.03.

About Renesas Electronics

Renesas Electronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers microcontrollers and microprocessors, amplifiers and buffers, analog devices, audio and video products, automotive products, data converters, interfaces, memory products, and optoelectronics, as well as peripherals; ICs for communication and power devices, factory automation, and motor/actuator drivers; and embedded system platforms.

