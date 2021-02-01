Short Interest in Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) Decreases By 26.9%

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,541,700 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the December 31st total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 223.4 days.
Shares of Renesas Electronics stock traded down $0.48 on Monday, hitting $11.46. 1,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,847. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.27. Renesas Electronics has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $13.03.
About Renesas Electronics
Read More: Cash Asset Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Renesas Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renesas Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.