Short Interest in Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) Decreases By 26.8%

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,700 shares, a decrease of 26.8% from the December 31st total of 81,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE RENN traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,432. Renren has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $9.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.21.

Get Renren alerts:

About Renren

Renren Inc sells used automobiles and related products in the People's Republic of China. The company also arranges financing options for customers through its financial services partners; provides credit financing to used automobile dealers; and sells new cars, as well as provides value-added services, such as warranties, insurance, and after-sale products and services.

Featured Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Renren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.