Short Interest in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) Expands By 42.0%

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,900 shares, a growth of 42.0% from the December 31st total of 78,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 95,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its position in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 299.3% in the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 189,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 141,800 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 72.7% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 181,071 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 76,248 shares during the period.

SMM opened at $4.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.12. Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $7.48.

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Salient Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including transporting, storing, gathering, processing, distributing, marketing and/or delivering natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil or refined products or coal.

