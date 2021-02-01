Short Interest in Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) Declines By 27.7%

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 182,200 shares, a drop of 27.7% from the December 31st total of 252,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 911.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAXPF traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.74. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900. Sampo Oyj has a 1-year low of $24.76 and a 1-year high of $46.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.75.

About Sampo Oyj

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, casualty, and cargo insurance.

