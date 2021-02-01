Short Interest in Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) Declines By 27.7%

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 182,200 shares, a drop of 27.7% from the December 31st total of 252,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 911.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SAXPF traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.74. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900. Sampo Oyj has a 1-year low of $24.76 and a 1-year high of $46.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.75.
About Sampo Oyj
