Short Interest in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Grows By 44.1%

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,470,000 shares, an increase of 44.1% from the December 31st total of 9,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $13.88 on Monday. SLM has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $14.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.67.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.80. SLM had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 23.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SLM will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

SLM announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 23.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 361.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 9,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLM. Barclays lifted their price target on SLM from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded SLM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on SLM from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on SLM from $10.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.07.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.