Short Interest in Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) Expands By 35.0%

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 975,600 shares, a growth of 35.0% from the December 31st total of 722,900 shares. Approximately 14.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:WISA opened at $3.34 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.57. Summit Wireless Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $9.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of -0.97.

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.10). Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative return on equity of 407.13% and a negative net margin of 791.48%. The company had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WISA shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Summit Wireless Technologies from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Summit Wireless Technologies stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI owned about 0.17% of Summit Wireless Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Summit Wireless Technologies

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc develops wireless audio integrated circuits for home entertainment and professional audio markets in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers TX modules for integration into televisions, audio-visual receivers, media hubs, and USB or HDMI dongles; and speaker systems.

