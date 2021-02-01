Short Interest in Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) Drops By 28.2%

Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 356,100 shares, a drop of 28.2% from the December 31st total of 495,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 252,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ TEDU opened at $3.00 on Monday. Tarena International has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $5.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.15 and its 200 day moving average is $2.24.

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter.

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Training and Kid Training. The company offers education courses in 14 information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, .NET, C++, software testing, embedded, PHP, Android, iOS, Linux and network engineering, Big Data, Web front-end development, VR/AR, Python, and network engineer courses; and four non-IT subjects, including digital art, online sales and marketing, accounting, and computer-based designing courses through live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring, and online learning modules.

