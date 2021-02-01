Short Interest in TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) Decreases By 27.1%

TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the December 31st total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 761,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of GLG stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,326. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.21. TD has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $4.02.

TD (NASDAQ:GLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. TD had a positive return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 52.14%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TD stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About TD

TD Holdings, Inc focuses on the new commodities trading business. The company was formerly known as Bat Group, Inc and changed its name to TD Holdings, Inc in March 2020. TD Holdings, Inc is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

