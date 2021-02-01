Short Interest in Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:TVFCF) Rises By 28.9%

Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:TVFCF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 971,300 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the December 31st total of 753,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme stock opened at $4.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.59 and a 200 day moving average of $4.59. Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $4.59 and a fifty-two week high of $9.09.
About Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme
Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?
Receive News & Ratings for Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.