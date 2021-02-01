Short Interest in The Valens Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) Increases By 28.2%

The Valens Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,802,200 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the December 31st total of 1,406,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 295,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of The Valens from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James lowered The Valens from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on The Valens from $3.75 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

VLNCF stock opened at $1.41 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day moving average is $1.49. The Valens has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $3.09.

The Valens Company Inc, engages in the development and manufacturing of cannabinoid based products. The company operates through Cannabis Operations and Analytical Testing segments. The Cannabis Operation segment provides extraction, post processing, and white label manufacturing under the standard processing and standard cultivation license issued by Health Canada.

