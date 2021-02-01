Short Interest in ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) Increases By 33.6%

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, an increase of 33.6% from the December 31st total of 755,900 shares. Approximately 18.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 889,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ThermoGenesis stock. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Diametric Capital LP owned 0.57% of ThermoGenesis as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on THMO shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of ThermoGenesis from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ThermoGenesis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of THMO stock opened at $3.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 3.11. ThermoGenesis has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $14.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $2.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 million. ThermoGenesis had a negative return on equity of 495.98% and a negative net margin of 184.36%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ThermoGenesis will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T and other cell-based therapies. It markets a suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally closed CAR-TXpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.

