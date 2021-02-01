Short Interest in Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Declines By 24.8%

Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,376,000 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the December 31st total of 4,489,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 254,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TREVF opened at $0.15 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.12. Trevali Mining has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.21.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Trevali Mining in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trevali Mining in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from $0.10 to $0.25 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from $0.15 to $0.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on shares of Trevali Mining in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.19.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. Its operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

