Short Interest in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Drops By 22.6%

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,430,000 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the December 31st total of 14,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.63.

Shares of UNIT opened at $12.31 on Monday. Uniti Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $13.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.41. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.97.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.31). As a group, research analysts predict that Uniti Group will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNIT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Uniti Group by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 6,626 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Uniti Group by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 11,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Uniti Group by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

