Short Interest in VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF) Expands By 35.9%

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a growth of 35.9% from the December 31st total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

VTTGF opened at $265.00 on Monday. VAT Group has a 1-year low of $98.33 and a 1-year high of $265.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.00.

About VAT Group

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

