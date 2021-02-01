Short Interest in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Expands By 33.8%

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a growth of 33.8% from the December 31st total of 1,540,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 749,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VNOM shares. Truist raised Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Scotiabank increased their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Viper Energy Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.29.

NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $13.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 2.64. Viper Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $23.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.29.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 6.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 2.1% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 180,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,908 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 27.5% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 18,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 7,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2019, it had mineral interests in 24,304 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88,946 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

