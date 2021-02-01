Short Interest in Viva Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTV) Drops By 27.3%

Viva Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTV) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 192,400 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the December 31st total of 264,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,802,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:OTTV traded up $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.01. 180,785,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,268,621. Viva Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.
Viva Entertainment Group Company Profile
Featured Article: What is an inverted yield curve?
Receive News & Ratings for Viva Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viva Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.