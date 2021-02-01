Short Interest in Voyager Digital Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) Declines By 27.5%

Voyager Digital Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the December 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,093,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:VYGVF opened at $6.39 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.20 and a 200-day moving average of $1.64. Voyager Digital has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Get Voyager Digital alerts:

VYGVF has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Voyager Digital in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Voyager Digital in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Voyager Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of a digital platform that enables users to buy and sell digital assets (cryptocurrencies) across multiple exchanges in one account primarily in the United States and Canada. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.