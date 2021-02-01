ShowHand Price Tops $0.0000 (HAND)

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded 31.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 1st. One ShowHand token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. ShowHand has a market cap of $52,507.89 and approximately $586.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ShowHand has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ShowHand alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00069255 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.63 or 0.00864106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005994 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00049989 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00039755 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,491.14 or 0.04433429 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00019976 BTC.

ShowHand Profile

ShowHand is a token. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here . ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io

Buying and Selling ShowHand

ShowHand can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShowHand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ShowHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ShowHand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShowHand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.