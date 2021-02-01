SIBCoin (SIB) Hits Market Capitalization of $544,640.21

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. SIBCoin has a total market cap of $544,640.21 and approximately $3,802.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SIBCoin has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One SIBCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0287 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,413.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,307.25 or 0.03912299 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.71 or 0.00385209 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.71 or 0.01220185 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 39% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.03 or 0.00526810 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $139.84 or 0.00418519 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003898 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.86 or 0.00256955 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00022052 BTC.

SIBCoin Profile

SIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 18,953,813 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.com

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

