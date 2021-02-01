Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Stock Price Up 10.3%

Shares of Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) rose 10.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.52 and last traded at $3.44. Approximately 1,016,797 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 716,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SMTS shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Sierra Metals from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. CIBC raised their price objective on Sierra Metals from $3.50 to $4.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

The firm has a market cap of $560.03 million, a PE ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $73.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.55 million. Sierra Metals had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 8.65%. Equities analysts forecast that Sierra Metals Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sierra Metals stock. Cooperman Leon G lifted its stake in Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) by 254.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 802,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 576,583 shares during the quarter. Cooperman Leon G owned about 0.49% of Sierra Metals worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

