Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) Short Interest Up 38.1% in January

Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the December 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

SRRA opened at $14.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.41. Sierra Oncology has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $16.92. The firm has a market cap of $159.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.31.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sierra Oncology will post -7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sierra Oncology in a report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Sierra Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology during the third quarter valued at about $20,455,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 2,626.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 9,874 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Sierra Oncology in the third quarter worth about $405,000. 62.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile

Sierra Oncology, Inc researches, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has been investigated in two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis.

