Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SW.TO) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($2.58) Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts (TSE:SW)

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SW.TO) (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SW.TO) in a report issued on Thursday, January 28th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg expects that the company will earn ($2.58) per share for the year. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SW.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.54) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.35) EPS.

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SW.TO) (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.31) by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$151.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$208.74 million.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SW.TO) in a report on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SW.TO) to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

TSE:SW opened at C$23.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.88. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a 12 month low of C$6.25 and a 12 month high of C$28.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$862.91 million and a P/E ratio of -14.04.

In other Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SW.TO) news, Senior Officer Jason Lawrence Krause sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.32, for a total value of C$91,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$437,884.64. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $241,900.

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SW.TO) Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

