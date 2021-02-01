Signify NV (AMS:LIGHT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Signify NV (AMS:LIGHT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €35.86 ($42.18).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LIGHT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Signify and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on Signify and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Signify and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on Signify and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on Signify and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Signify alerts:

Signify has a twelve month low of €25.50 ($30.00) and a twelve month high of €36.06 ($42.42).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.