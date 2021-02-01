Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Signify in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Signify from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Signify in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PHPPY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.11. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,387. Signify has a 52-week low of $8.12 and a 52-week high of $25.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.77.

Signify N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Lamps, LED, Professional, and Home. The company offers various light-emitting diode (LED) lamps, including spots, bulbs, and tubes for the professional and consumer channels; and LED electronic components, such as LED drivers and LED modules for luminaire original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), as well as for professional luminaire applications in the retail, office, and outdoor segments.

