Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Short Interest Down 27.8% in January

Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 666,200 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the December 31st total of 922,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 350.6 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Signify in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Signify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS SFFYF remained flat at $$49.50 during trading hours on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.64. Signify has a 52-week low of $16.30 and a 52-week high of $50.00.

Signify N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Lamps, LED, Professional, and Home. The company offers various light-emitting diode (LED) lamps, including spots, bulbs, and tubes for the professional and consumer channels; and LED electronic components, such as LED drivers and LED modules for luminaire original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), as well as for professional luminaire applications in the retail, office, and outdoor segments.

