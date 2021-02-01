Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Silgan in a research note issued on Thursday, January 28th. Seaport Global Securities analyst S. Tiano now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.65. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Silgan’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

SLGN has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Silgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Cfra raised shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silgan has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.10.

SLGN opened at $36.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Silgan has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $40.44.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Silgan had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 29.13%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Silgan during the third quarter worth about $73,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Silgan during the third quarter worth about $75,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Silgan by 41.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silgan during the first quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silgan during the third quarter worth about $206,000. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

