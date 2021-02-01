Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Silgan in a report released on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Rizzo forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Silgan’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Silgan had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 5.98%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SLGN. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Silgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Cfra upgraded Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Silgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silgan has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.10.

Shares of Silgan stock opened at $36.43 on Monday. Silgan has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $40.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.64 and its 200-day moving average is $36.64.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,241,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,969,000 after buying an additional 402,477 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Silgan by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,823,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,815,000 after purchasing an additional 77,855 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Silgan by 151.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,539,000 after purchasing an additional 615,619 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Silgan by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 781,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,740,000 after purchasing an additional 35,434 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Silgan by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 715,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,317,000 after purchasing an additional 228,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

