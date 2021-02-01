Silver One Resources Inc. (SVE.V) (CVE:SVE) Shares Gap Up to $0.70

Silver One Resources Inc. (SVE.V) (CVE:SVE) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.70, but opened at $0.85. Silver One Resources Inc. (SVE.V) shares last traded at $0.92, with a volume of 769,046 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.65 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.64. The company has a current ratio of 43.76, a quick ratio of 43.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$175.45 million and a PE ratio of -88.00.

In other news, Director W. Barry Girling sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.85, for a total value of C$63,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 315,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$267,750.

Silver One Resources Inc, through its subsidiary, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico, Canada, and the United States. The company holds an option to acquire a 100%-interest in its flagship project the Candelaria Silver project located in Nevada. It also holds interests in the PeÃ±asco Quemado in the state of Sonora, La Frazada in the state of Nayarit, and Pluton in the state of Durango.

