Silver Spruce Resources Inc. (SSE.V) (CVE:SSE) Shares Gap Up to $0.07

Silver Spruce Resources Inc. (SSE.V) (CVE:SSE) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.07, but opened at $0.09. Silver Spruce Resources Inc. (SSE.V) shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 3,529,792 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.30 million and a PE ratio of -7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 568.72, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.06.

About Silver Spruce Resources Inc. (SSE.V) (CVE:SSE)

Silver Spruce Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, explores for precious and base minerals. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, and rare earth elements. It holds 100% interest in the Pino de Plata project covering an area of 397 hectare located in southwest corner of the state of Chihuahua, Mexico; and 100% interest in the Melchett Lake VMS Project covering an area of 3,996 hectare located in the Thunder Bay mining district, Northern Ontario, Canada.

