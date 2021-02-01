Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM.TO) (TSE:SVM) Shares Gap Up to $8.25

Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM.TO) (TSE:SVM) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.25, but opened at $10.60. Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM.TO) shares last traded at $10.72, with a volume of 636,514 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Pi Financial reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM.TO) in a report on Friday, October 16th. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM.TO) from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.71 billion and a PE ratio of 41.24.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM.TO) (TSE:SVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$75.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$84.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.3870115 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Tokpay Kong sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.03, for a total transaction of C$50,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,504,500. Also, Director Yikang Liu sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.70, for a total transaction of C$72,497.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,667 shares in the company, valued at C$536,502.90. Insiders have sold 36,333 shares of company stock worth $338,907 over the last three months.

About Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM.TO) (TSE:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

