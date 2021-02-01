SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) (TSE:SIL) Shares Gap Up to $12.89

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) (TSE:SIL) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.89, but opened at $16.15. SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) shares last traded at $15.36, with a volume of 246,283 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SIL shares. Desjardins lowered SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.65 price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Beacon Securities lowered SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.48.

The company has a quick ratio of 29.34, a current ratio of 29.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.82.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) (TSE:SIL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.11) by C($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) Company Profile (TSE:SIL)

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

