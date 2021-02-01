Simon Property Group (SPG) to Release Earnings on Monday

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 8th. Analysts expect Simon Property Group to post earnings of $2.21 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($1.77). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Simon Property Group to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SPG opened at $92.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.99. The company has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Simon Property Group has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $144.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.19%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Argus downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $72.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.32.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

