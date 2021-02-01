Simpson Manufacturing (SSD) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 8th. Analysts expect Simpson Manufacturing to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SSD opened at $92.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.30 and a 200-day moving average of $95.04. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.24. Simpson Manufacturing has a one year low of $47.02 and a one year high of $105.89.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 12,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.48, for a total transaction of $1,085,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,971,076.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 15,167 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total transaction of $1,549,309.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,063,424.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,291 shares of company stock valued at $4,684,852 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $106.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

