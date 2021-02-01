SingularDTV Price Hits $0.0075 on Top Exchanges (SNGLS)

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. SingularDTV has a total market cap of $4.48 million and approximately $5.14 million worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SingularDTV has traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SingularDTV token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00064900 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $291.65 or 0.00856353 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00051586 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005656 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,488.16 or 0.04369521 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00032568 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00019500 BTC.

SingularDTV Token Profile

SingularDTV (CRYPTO:SNGLS) is a token. It launched on October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. SingularDTV’s official website is singulardtv.com . SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SingularDTV Token Trading

SingularDTV can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using U.S. dollars.

