Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) Shares Up 5.5%

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.75 and last traded at $6.19. 1,039,422 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 655,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.87.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.19.

Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.14 million for the quarter. Sino-Global Shipping America had a negative return on equity of 192.42% and a negative net margin of 186.24%.

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. provides shipping and freight logistics integrated solutions in the United States, China, and Hong Kong. Its services include shipping agency services, such as loading/discharging and protective agency services; inland transportation management, and container trucking services.

