SKALE Network (SKL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $75.18 Million

SKALE Network (CURRENCY:SKL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 1st. During the last week, SKALE Network has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. SKALE Network has a market cap of $75.18 million and $11.06 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SKALE Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000394 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00047975 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.38 or 0.00148848 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00068530 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.58 or 0.00264638 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00066769 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00038192 BTC.

SKALE Network Token Profile

SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,072,194,681 tokens and its circulating supply is 564,166,667 tokens. The official website for SKALE Network is skale.network . The official message board for SKALE Network is skale.network/blog

SKALE Network Token Trading

