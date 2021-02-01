Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,755 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 810.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

SWKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.24.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 8,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total transaction of $1,228,696.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,629,923.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $951,665.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,598.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 59,794 shares of company stock valued at $8,500,206 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $9.58 on Monday, reaching $178.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,503,758. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.58. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.90 and a 52-week high of $188.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.