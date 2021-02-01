Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Up 9.8% Following Analyst Upgrade

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) shares rose 9.8% on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $175.00 to $205.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Skyworks Solutions traded as high as $186.50 and last traded at $185.79. Approximately 5,634,849 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 112% from the average daily volume of 2,660,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.25.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SWKS. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.24.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 12,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $1,679,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,709,432.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.71, for a total value of $156,286.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,627.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,794 shares of company stock worth $8,500,206. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at $984,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 810.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 100.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.58.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

