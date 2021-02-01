SmartCash (SMART) Price Reaches $0.0037 on Top Exchanges

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. SmartCash has a market cap of $5.30 million and approximately $111,465.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SmartCash has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. One SmartCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,969.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,387.23 or 0.04083725 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.39 or 0.00398561 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $417.75 or 0.01229773 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $179.64 or 0.00528824 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.75 or 0.00426118 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003832 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.11 or 0.00262310 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00022325 BTC.

SmartCash Profile

SmartCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc . The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

SmartCash Coin Trading

SmartCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

