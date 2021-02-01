Smartshare Hits One Day Volume of $143,347.00 (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Over the last seven days, Smartshare has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. Smartshare has a total market cap of $765,389.21 and approximately $143,347.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smartshare token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Smartshare alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00068986 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Smartshare Profile

Smartshare is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 tokens. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Token Trading

Smartshare can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Smartshare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smartshare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.