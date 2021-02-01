SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Trading 5.9% Higher

Shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) traded up 5.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.74 and last traded at $14.07. 6,332,678 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 7,544,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.28.

Separately, Wolfe Research raised shares of SmileDirectClub from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. SmileDirectClub has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.69. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a negative return on equity of 23.62%. The company had revenue of $156.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Steven B. Katzman sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $6,256,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 924,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,458,210.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $115,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,475,000 shares of company stock valued at $122,381,000 in the last three months. Company insiders own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in SmileDirectClub during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. 18.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

