Smith Salley & Associates Buys 2,914 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

CL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.50.

CL stock opened at $78.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.13. The company has a market capitalization of $66.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $58.49 and a 1-year high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 16,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $1,377,228.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,179 shares in the company, valued at $16,649,372.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 21,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,841,353.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,562,342.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 261,885 shares of company stock valued at $22,254,529 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.