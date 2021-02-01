Smith Salley & Associates Increases Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 2.3% of Smith Salley & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $22,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 1,327.3% during the fourth quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

PG stock opened at $128.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.93.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,363,456.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $5,015,850.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 501,243 shares of company stock valued at $68,703,231. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.