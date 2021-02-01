Smith Salley & Associates Purchases 1,012 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,691,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,388,828,000 after acquiring an additional 806,284 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 420,801 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 460,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,514,000 after acquiring an additional 117,974 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 409,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,689,000 after acquiring an additional 104,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,985,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total value of $11,944,933.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,851,530.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total transaction of $4,519,403.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at $6,613,767.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,547 shares of company stock worth $28,845,276. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCO shares. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.08.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $266.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $276.93 and its 200-day moving average is $281.30. The stock has a market cap of $50.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $164.19 and a 52-week high of $305.95.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody's Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

