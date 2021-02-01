SnowGem (XSG) Price Reaches $0.0441 on Major Exchanges

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. SnowGem has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnowGem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on exchanges including STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. During the last week, SnowGem has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SnowGem alerts:

Beam (BEAM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001133 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 66.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

SnowGem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SnowGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.