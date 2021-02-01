SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SOC Telemed’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th.
On average, analysts expect that SOC Telemed will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow SOC Telemed.
SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.13 million during the quarter.
TLMD traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $7.11. 808,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,632. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.56. SOC Telemed has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $12.08.
SOC Telemed Company Profile
SOC Telemed, Inc provides telemedicine technology and solutions to hospitals, health systems, post-acute providers, physician networks, and value-based care organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.
