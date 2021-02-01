SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SOC Telemed’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that SOC Telemed will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow SOC Telemed.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.13 million during the quarter.

TLMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair started coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of SOC Telemed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

TLMD traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $7.11. 808,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,632. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.56. SOC Telemed has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $12.08.

SOC Telemed Company Profile

SOC Telemed, Inc provides telemedicine technology and solutions to hospitals, health systems, post-acute providers, physician networks, and value-based care organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

