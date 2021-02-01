Social Send Trading Up 12.4% Over Last Week (SEND)

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Social Send coin can currently be purchased for $0.0111 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. Social Send has a market cap of $602,958.27 and approximately $177.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Social Send has traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001359 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001764 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 38.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send Coin Profile

Social Send is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Social Send’s total supply is 54,317,039 coins. Social Send’s official website is socialsend.io . The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Social Send

Social Send can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Social Send should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Social Send using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

