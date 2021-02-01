Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:SAII) Stock Price Up 6%

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:SAII) shares shot up 6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.11 and last traded at $11.09. 4,273,327 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,114% from the average session volume of 352,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.46.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.20.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:SAII) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 327,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned 6.30% of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Software Acquisition Group Inc II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in software companies. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

