Solana Price Reaches $4.43 on Exchanges (SOL)

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Solana has a total market capitalization of $1.16 billion and $37.88 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Solana coin can now be bought for approximately $4.43 or 0.00013175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Solana has traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00067283 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $297.49 or 0.00884519 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00051651 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005909 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00037485 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,480.54 or 0.04402034 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00019991 BTC.

About Solana

Solana is a coin. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 488,630,611 coins and its circulating supply is 261,900,137 coins. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Solana is solana.com . The official message board for Solana is medium.com/solana-labs

Solana Coin Trading

Solana can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solana should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Solana using one of the exchanges listed above.

